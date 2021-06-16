Lauren Burnham Requests Prayers for Newborn Daughter Who Has to 'Stay Behind' in the Hospital
Lauren Burnham On Her Next Chapter & How She and Arie Luyendyk B…
2021 CMT Music Awards: Lindsay Ell on How She Broke Her Foot and…
‘In The Heights’ Star Leslie Grace on How She Reacted to Booking…
Kiely Williams Explains Vocal Effect That She Says Gave Her a Li…
Chris Harrison Will Not Host 'Bachelor in Paradise,' David Spade…
Stream Queens | May 20, 2021
Mama June on Trying to Fix Her Broken Relationship With Pumpkin …
Dawn Porter on Directing Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey for ‘The…
‘Lucifer’ 5B: D.B. Woodside on ‘Emotional’ Season and Amenadiel …
‘Lucifer’ 5B: Tom Ellis and Lauren German on Deckerstar and the …
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
90 Day Fiancé: Loren and Alexei Open Up About How Tourette's Has…
North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…
‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His S…
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
Drew Barrymore Reacts to Her First Daytime Emmy Nomination (Excl…
Lauren Burnham's newborn daughter is staying hospitalized for the time being. The 29-year-old Bachelor alum took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal that, while she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s newborn son gets to go home, her little girl has to remain in the hospital. Burnham welcomed the twins on June 11.
"Today is bittersweet," Burnham wrote alongside a video of her twins lying next to each other. "We get to leave the hospital... but little sis has to stay behind for now."
Burnham then shared a video of herself holding her daughter's hand, writing, "I've never felt heartbreak like this."
"Pls say prayers for our girl," she added.
The mom of three, who also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Alessi, with Luyendyk, also posted a pic of her sleeping newborns. "2/3 of my heart right here," she wrote.
After Burnham and her son made it home, Luyendyk, 39, took to Instagram to share pics of Alessi meeting her baby brother. In the sweet shots, the baby boy sleeps soundly while Alessi sits with him in her lap.
"Already loves her brother so much," he captioned the post. "Thank you everyone for the kind words and for those that watched our vlog on YouTube."
"Emotional few days but Alessi meeting her little brother today was cuter than words could describe," Luyendyk continued. "We’ll post more soon just resting."
Luyendyk announced the twins' arrival on his Instagram Story shortly after their birth.
"@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly," he wrote. "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."
Just days later, the proud parents shared the first photos of their newborns.
RELATED CONTENT:
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share First Photos of Their Twins
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome Twins
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Twins
Related Gallery