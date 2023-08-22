Christmas came early this year! Ms. Lauryn Hill announced on Tuesday that she and The Fugees will reunite for an upcoming tour to celebrate her iconic 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The tour -- aptly dubbed The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour -- will be co-headlined by The Fugees, comprised of Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, who will join her on all U.S. and Canadian dates. It'll be the group's first tour together in years. Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill dropped 25 years ago this coming Friday.

The 17-date tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before making its way to New York and then going overseas, beginning with a pitstop at the Promiseland Festival in Australia. The tour returns to the states Oct. 17 in New Jersey. The tour comes following a delay due to the COVID pandemic.

The Fugees came together for a surprise reunion back in June at the Roots Picnic music festival in Philadelphia. During Hill's headlining set, Jean and Michel came out onstage and stunned the roaring crowd. Together, the group performed one of their biggest hits, "Ready or Not," and the experience was unforgettable, both for those in attendance and those behind the scenes -- including Roots frontman and festival organizer Questlove.

In a news release announcing the tour, Hill opened up about the iconic album and its lasting impact.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs -- (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me," she said. "I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

"I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music," she continued. "I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

The Fugees' reunion in June was believed to have been Michel's last reunion with the group. He's currently awaiting sentencing following his conviction in April on 10 counts of a criminal conspiracy related to what prosecutors called a "clandestine foreign influence campaign scheme" funded by a wealthy Malaysian financier looking to buy sway in United States political machinations. Michel faces up to 20 years behind bars in federal prison. ET checked, and a sentencing date has still not been set in that case.

All in all, there are 13 concert dates scheduled with The Fugees.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wyclef and Lauryn Hill Reunite to Perform Fugees Songs at 2022 Essence Festival This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Lauryn Hill Reunites The Fugees For Surprise Performance

Teyana Taylor on Making Music With Husband Iman Shumpert, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill (Exclusive)

Lauryn Hill Announces 20th Anniversary Tour for ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’

Related Gallery