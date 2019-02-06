You gotta strut like you mean it!

Laverne Cox shut down the 11 Honoré fashion show in New York City on Wednesday night. The Orange Is the New Black star fabulously closed the runway show, fiercely strutting and twirling down the catwalk in a gorgeous red Zac Posen ball gown.

"What an incredible honor to close @11honore's first fashion show with these incredible women who represent the size diversity of the women of America. Thank you for existing @11honore and for giving me this incredible honor. ...thank you @zacposen for the gown of LIFE!!! #TransIsBeautiful #SizeInclusivity #SizeDiversity," Cox wrote alongside a video of her phenomenal strut.

11 Honoré is a brand that only carries plus size clothes from designers. Wednesday's groundbreaking event marked the company's New York Fashion Week debut.

Expect to see plenty more celebs and fashionistas stepping up their sartorial style game as they sit front row at runway shows and hit up post-collection after-parties around Manhattan for the Fall/Winter 2019 iteration of New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off on Feb. 7.

Check out who has already kicked off NYFW in the gallery below.

