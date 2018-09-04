'Law & Order: Hate Crimes' Procedural Is Coming to NBC

NBC is getting another dose ofLaw & Order.

The network has expanded the Law & Order universe with a brand-new series. Law & Order: Hate Crimes, which has been picked up with a 13-episode order, will follow New York's Hate Crimes Task Force, the second oldest bias-based task force in the U.S.

The unit works under the NYPD's Special Victims Unit and often borrows SVU detectives to assist in investigations -- so, yes, we can probably expect Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson to make an appearance. The Hate Crimes unit will be introduced in the latter part of the upcoming 20th season of Law & Order: SVU, NBC revealed in a press release.

“As with all of my crime shows, I want to depict what’s really going on in our cities and shine a light on the wide-ranging victims and show that justice can prevail,” Law & Order creator Dick Wolf said in a statement.

“Twenty years ago, when SVU began, very few people felt comfortable coming forward and reporting these crimes, but when you bring the stories into people’s living rooms -- with characters as empathetic as Olivia Benson -- a real dialogue can begin," he continued. "That’s what I hope we can do with this new show in a world where hate crimes have reached an egregious level.”

Law & Order: Hate Crimes aims to take viewers "behind the headlines and viral videos" to showcase detectives' mission to bring these criminals to justice.

See more on the franchise in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann Reveal When They'll Let Their Kids Watch 'Law & Order: SVU' (Exclusive)

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Diane Neal Is Running for Congress: 'It's Going to Be a Wild Ride'

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the 'Law & Order True Crime' Stars Playing TV's Menendez Brothers

Related Gallery