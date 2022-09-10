Lea Michele Cancels 'Funny Girl' Performances Due to COVID
Lea Michele will have to cancel upcoming performances from her Broadway show Funny Girl, citing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The actress took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and announced that an "inconclusive test result." Nevertheless, Michele said she's also experiencing symptoms, and will have to step away momentarily. Julie Benko, the understudy, will play the role of Fanny Brice.
"I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of Covid and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform today’s shows," she wrote on Instagram. "I will be testing again and will know more about tomorrow’s performance soon. Julie is going to crush it today as Fanny – as are all of our amazing understudies who have stepped up so incredibly this week while we battle a very intense Covid outbreak in our theater."
Michele took over the lead role from Beanie Feldstein, and her first performance on Sept. 6 earned her rave reviews. The Glee star will miss the afternoon and evening performances on Saturday. It's unclear when she'll return to the production at New York's August Wilson Theatre.
