Lea Michele Gives Birth to First Child With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is officially a mom! The 33-year-old actress gave birth to her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich, on Thursday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Michele's rep for comment.

Michele and Reich welcomed a baby boy, according to People.

ET learned the former Glee star was pregnant in April, and she hasn't been shy about sharing pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. Michele and 37-year-old Reich have been married since March 2019.

"So grateful 💛," Michele wrote on Instagram in May alongside a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

In August, she shared another shot of her placing a hand on her pregnant belly.

In July, Michele paid tribute to her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera after her tragic death. Rivera's death fell on the seven-year anniversary of the death of fellow Glee star Cory Monteith, whom Michele previously dated.

