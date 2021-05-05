Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch are the cutest mother-daughter duo ever!

Ahead of Mother's Day this weekend, the two stopped by Entertainment Tonight's set in Los Angeles where they had some fun taking turns interviewing each other. Zoey kicked off the questions by asking her mom, "It's your birthday coming up, so I wanted to ask you, how do you stay so hot?

"Ohhh, honey. I don't know. Genetics and love and clean living," replied Lea, who will turn 60 on May 31. "Thank you, that's a really nice Mother's Day compliment. I appreciate that."

Lea and Zoey also looked back at footage from the first time they were ever on ET together. It was in 2002, when a young Zoey revealed her early desire to be an actress while visiting her mom on set.

"Oh you want to be an actress? 'Cause you see how glamorous it is?" Lea asked, to which Zoey adorably replied, "Nooo. Well... that's part of it!"

Seeing the clip now, 26-year-old Zoey -- who has starred in films like Before I Fall, Set It Up and The Year of Spectacular Men -- seemed ecstatic realizing how far she's come since then, turning that dream into reality. "How did you guys find that?!" she exclaimed. "Oh my gosh. That is so cool and weird! And you're so cute, mom, you look so cute."

"So are you," added Leah.

During another portion of their sit-down, Lea and Zoey also shared some details about their new audible podcast series A Total Switch Show, which premieres May 6, only on Audible. They play a mother-daughter duo who swap bodies in a switch pandemic, like a Freaky Friday for grown-ups. The original comedy podcast also stars Bradley Whitford, Bobby Moynihan, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Judy Greer, Sasheer Zamata and Kimberly Hebert Gregory.

"Well, I mean, my twenties weren't exactly like this but it was very much fun working with [Zoey] and getting to play a character that was just kind of funny, ditzy and crazy," Lea joked, of what it's like getting to re-live her twenties with this role. "I feel weird because I've been playing a mother of a 17 year old for like 38 years, since Back to the Future."

Hear more in the video below.

