Leah Remini and Jada Pinkett Smith are clearing things up.

Months after Remini claimed that the Girls Trip star was a Scientologist, which Pinkett Smith denied, the two are hashing things out on the upcoming Monday episode of Red Table Talk. ET has the exclusive first look at what to expect.

"Regardless of what was being presented to you, from me as a friend, you were seeing a side of me that wasn't 100 percent authentic because my job was to always be a perfect person in front of you, or any celebrity, to solely get you into Scientology, fully indoctrinated, fully on board and deserting any other beliefs," Remini says in the sneak peek, which you can watch above.

In September, Pinkett Smith set the record straight about her involvement in Scientology after Remini, who's been outspoken about the controversial religion, claimed she was a member.

"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," she said in a series of tweets. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."

"I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist," she concluded. "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."

Pinkett Smith had previously confirmed to ET that Remini was a scheduled guest on her Facebook Watch show.

"Leah reached out to me and she opened a space for healing between us," she said. "So I embraced it and we decided to bring it to the table."

