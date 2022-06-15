Leah Remini Makes Her 'So You Think You Can Dance' Debut After Matthew Morrison Scandal
Leah Remini took her seat at the judge's table for the first time on Wednesday's episode of So You Think You Can Dance. The network appointed her as the show's third judge last week after removing Matthew Morrison following a report that he sent "uncomfortable" messages to a female contestant. Fellow judges Jojo Siwa and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss did not comment on the situation.
This week's episode made no acknowledgment of Morrison's firing, nor the fact that it was Remini's first appearance. Instead, host Cat Dealy opened the evening with a celebration of the show's 300th episode and then introduced all three judges as normal. Remini also didn't acknowledge her freshman status, though she was thoroughly engaged throughout the evening, especially after top 12 contestants Alexis and Keaton's emotional duet to Dermot Kennedy's "Rome."
"Somebody else go," she said when they finished dancing, too stunned to find words for her appreciation.
Though she’s new to the SYTYCD dance styles, Remini did appear on season 17 of Dancing With The Stars with pro Tony Dovolani. They proved to be a dominant force, and ultimately finished in fifth place. She later became a temporary co-host during seasons 19 and 21 and a guest judge for season 28.
"I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode," Remini said in a statement released by the network last week. "I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!"
