LeAnn Rimes Admits She Sometimes Wants Kids of Her Own With Husband Eddie Cibrian (Exclusive)

LeAnn Rimes is open to the idea of having kids of her own someday.

ET caught up with the 35-year-old singer at the Hallmark Summer TCA event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she discussed the possibility of expanding her family with husband Eddie Cibrian.

Rimes said "I do" to Cibrian in April 2011 after meeting on the set of 2009's Nora Roberts' Northern Lights. Cibrian, 45, was previously married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two kids with -- sons Mason and Jake.

When asked by ET's Katie Krause if she has baby fever yet, the Coyote Ugly star replied, "No, not at the moment," but quickly backtracked.

"Actually, I get it every once in a while!" said Rimes, who is starring in Hallmark's It's Christmas, Eve holiday TV movie in December. "I'm trying to figure out what it is that stirs it. I haven't figured that out yet, because every once in a while I'll be like, 'What is making me want a baby, like, right now?' I haven't figured that out yet, but it hasn't stuck."

"Maybe one day," she added. "I mean, I love my stepkids and I get plenty on my plate with them. So, I'm cool at the moment."

Right now, however, Rimes is just figuring things out one day at a time, including what to do for her upcoming birthday on Aug. 28.

"Oh yeah, that is coming up!" she joked. "We're actually gonna be in Paris for [Eddie's] show. He's doing some press over there... we're taking the kids right before my birthday."

"We were gonna go somewhere over there and then now I'm kind of like, 'I just wanna come back home,'" she added. "We've been gone so much and we usually go up to wine country in Northern California. So, I think we might hit that again, but I don't know, we have no idea!"

Rimes said she isn't too worried about their plans though, as Cibrian "always" plans out such a great day.

"He's a good hubby that way," she gushed. "100%."

ET also caught up with Rimes last May, where she and her husband shared their secrets to a healthy marriage.

"[The secret is] stepping out for fun date nights!" Cibrian exclaimed.

Rimes agreed, saying, "We have the kids half the time, so there's always kids involved. So, it's nice to get out and kind of remember what it was like when you were first dating every once in a while."

Hear more in the video below.

