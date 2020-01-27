LeBron James is speaking out following the shocking death of Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Instagram on Monday night to share a tribute to his friend and fellow NBA icon with a lengthy message and slideshow of snapshots showing them smiling and laughing together.

"I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James wrote. "I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!"

"I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!" he continued. " Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this s**t on my back and keep it going!!"

James concluded his emotional post, explaining that there is "so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾"

The former LA Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died on Sunday morning following a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. According to the LA County Sheriff's Office, there were nine people on the helicopter -- a pilot and eight passengers. There were no survivors.

Hours after the crash, James was seen arriving at LAX with other members of the team, visibly crying and hugging friends in the wake of the tragedy.

Coincidentally, James was praised by Bryant just one night before his tragic death after he surpassed his former teammate for the No. 3 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list during his game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

James' touching post is the latest in a wave of heartfelt condolences and tributes that have been posted to social media following the tragedy. See the video below for more on Bryant's celebrated life and legacy.

