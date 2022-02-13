LeBron James, Lady Gaga and More Stars, Fans React to Super Bowl Halftime Show
There was a concert at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar took the stage at Super Bowl LVI's Pepsi Halftime Show, where they shut it down with some of their most iconic tracks. From "The Next Episode" to "No More Drama," a surprise performance from 50 Cent and closing out the show with "Still D.R.E.," this group gave the Super Bowl one halftime performance that will surely go down in history -- and celebs and fans alike took notice.
LeBron James, who was in attendance for Sunday's game was blown away, tweeting, "OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!"
Lady Gaga called the show a "bomb of radical love."
"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!," she wrote.
Kate Hudson, who was in the audience with her son, Ryder Robinson, couldn't contain her excitement for the epic halftime show, sharing that she had been waiting for this moment since middle school.
See more reactions to this year's Super Bowl halftime show below:
