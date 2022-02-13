There was a concert at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar took the stage at Super Bowl LVI's Pepsi Halftime Show, where they shut it down with some of their most iconic tracks. From "The Next Episode" to "No More Drama," a surprise performance from 50 Cent and closing out the show with "Still D.R.E.," this group gave the Super Bowl one halftime performance that will surely go down in history -- and celebs and fans alike took notice.

LeBron James, who was in attendance for Sunday's game was blown away, tweeting, "OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!"

OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 14, 2022

Lady Gaga called the show a "bomb of radical love."

"THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!," she wrote.

THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2022

Kate Hudson, who was in the audience with her son, Ryder Robinson, couldn't contain her excitement for the epic halftime show, sharing that she had been waiting for this moment since middle school.

See more reactions to this year's Super Bowl halftime show below:

I've always said Prince was the greatest Super Bowl halftime show ever, playing "Purple Rain" in the rain at Miami. But what I just witnessed rivaled Prince. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2022

Best halftime ever — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) February 14, 2022

is it normal to cry during this — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 14, 2022

Me after dancing in my house to the half time concert:#PepsiHalftime#HalfTimeShowpic.twitter.com/zPFxdLvDSK — ᴀɴɴ - ᴡᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʟʙᴜᴍ🌸 (@hornyputhinator) February 14, 2022

Ye watching the Halftime Show at the #SuperBowl tonight (2.13.22) pic.twitter.com/ORZEvskNJL — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 14, 2022

I feel bad for all the 2000 babies watching this halftime show confused as heck!! #PepsiHalftime — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

Bruh!! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy!!! Man, this show felt good!!! #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/bWjM7f92Er — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 14, 2022

best halftime show ever #SuperBowl — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) February 14, 2022

.@KingJames is out here living his best life during the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/cWhMw9CjL2 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Damn. Damn.



I think this halftime show needs to have an asterisk making sure that people realize the difference between this one and everyone every other one in the history of the Super Bowl.



Well done. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 14, 2022

I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben. pic.twitter.com/TWjXIUrJ1b — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Officially lost myself. This halftime show is CRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAZY. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 14, 2022

Dooooope halftime show!! — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 14, 2022

we owe dr dre everything — h (@halsey) February 14, 2022

