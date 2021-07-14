LeBron James on Son Bronny Being Youngest in Family to Cover 'Sports Illustrated'
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Star LeBron James Says the Film Was a …
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Don Cheadle Talks Facing Off Agai…
Zendaya Says She's 'So Close' With Tom Holland and Her 'Spider-M…
Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday on the Balance of Being Wives Who…
‘Black Widow’ Star Scarlett Johansson Talks Working on Such a ‘D…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Meet the Westminster Kennel Club’s 2021 ‘Best in Show’ Winner, W…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Gush Over Their Favorite Moments…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Naya Rivera's Father George on Keeping Her Memory Alive for Her …
‘Love is Blind’s Lauren Speed Recalls Seeing Cameron Hamilton Te…
Oprah Winfrey on Father's Day, Juneteenth and Excitement Over Ha…
Oprah Winfrey ‘Cried 4 or 5 Times’ While Filming Father’s Day Sp…
'F9's Jordana Brewster Reflects on How Paul Walker Made Her Feel…
LeBron James' son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., is following in his dad's footsteps. The 16-year-old basketball star became the youngest in his family to cover Sports Illustrated, and James said his son hasn't let him hear the end of it.
The Space Jam: A New Legacy star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he talked about Bronny's major milestone. The 16-year-old was featured on the July cover of the magazine alongside other members of the popular e-sports team, FaZe Clan.
"Bronny plays video games all day," James told Arsenio Hall, who was guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. "I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing."
He continued, "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research -- all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up like that -- he was like, 'Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.'"
The Lakers star first appeared on Sports Illustrated as a high school student in 2002, when he was just 17 years old. He covered the magazine in his St. Vincent-St. Mary's gold high school jersey.
While Bronny wasn't on the cover for basketball, Hall has no doubt the up and coming sports star will cover the magazine again soon.
"That would be amazing. That would be amazing, for sure," James said.
Check out the full interview below.
RELATED CONTENT
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Don Cheadle Talks Facing Off Against Lebron James
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Team Up in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Trailer
LeBron James Honored With President's Award at 2021 NAACP Image Awards
Related Gallery