LeBron James' son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., is following in his dad's footsteps. The 16-year-old basketball star became the youngest in his family to cover Sports Illustrated, and James said his son hasn't let him hear the end of it.

The Space Jam: A New Legacy star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he talked about Bronny's major milestone. The 16-year-old was featured on the July cover of the magazine alongside other members of the popular e-sports team, FaZe Clan.

"Bronny plays video games all day," James told Arsenio Hall, who was guest hosting for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. "I mean, he loves basketball, he plays basketball, loves being a big brother to his little brother and sister. But video games is his thing."

He continued, "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research -- all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up like that -- he was like, 'Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.'"

Father and son making the cover of @SInow in their own unique ways. pic.twitter.com/0boT4XcUDy — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) June 10, 2021

The Lakers star first appeared on Sports Illustrated as a high school student in 2002, when he was just 17 years old. He covered the magazine in his St. Vincent-St. Mary's gold high school jersey.

While Bronny wasn't on the cover for basketball, Hall has no doubt the up and coming sports star will cover the magazine again soon.

"That would be amazing. That would be amazing, for sure," James said.

Check out the full interview below.

