Lee Daniels Reveals He's Making a Gay Superhero Film

Lee Daniels has lined up his next project.

The 59-year-old The Butler director took to Instagram on Tuesday to announced that he would be developing the first gay superhero film, starring recent viral sensation SuperB***h, whose real name is Dremon Cooper.

"Do you all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?" Daniels asked in the video. "Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero. America, world, get ready."

"10 years ago folks thought I was crazy when I said I wanted to make a gay superhero flick.... it’s not my next one... but it’s in the pipeline 🦸🏽‍♂️🌈👊🏾 #gaysuperhero," the two-time Oscar winner also wrote in the caption.

Cooper, who was also in the video with the Empire creator, also couldn't help but express his excitement. "You're an amazing man filled with great ideas. I [can't] wait to work with you," he wrote in the comments.

SuperB***h rose to fame after videos of him fighting crime, taking the down bad guys and doing crazy flips -- all while wearing thigh-high hot pink heeled boots -- went viral. That's when Daniels took notice and, as we see now, decided to work with him.

