Lee Pace Confirms Marriage to Longtime Boyfriend Matthew Foley

Lee Pace is off the market! The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor confirmed his marriage to his longtime boyfriend, Matthew Foley, in a new interview with GQ.

"I said to my friend, Nick, 'You know a lot of people, who do you have for me?' And it luckily has worked out," Pace -- who was set up with the Thom Browne executive by friends a few years back -- shares. "What I'll say about being married, it was once described to me as an endless sleepover with your weirdest friend. In our experience, that is absolutely true."

He continues, "If you've found one person you can be weird around, hold on tight."

As far as starting a family with Foley, the 43-year-old actor says he'd "love to."

"I'd love to have kids. I think there's nothing better than little kids running around," Pace adds.

While it's not clear exactly when the pair tied the knot, Pace's confirmation of his marriage to Foley comes after a November 2021 story on the actor in The Cut implied that Pace had secretly tied the knot with Foley.

The private pair has been in a relationship since at least 2017, and live together in a 200-year-old farmhouse in upstate New York with their dog, Gus.

