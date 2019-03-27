Legacies fans are in for a major season finale!

Titled "There's Always a Loophole," the final episode of the season will be filled with a slew of shocking and emotional moments, as the students at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted are put to the test.

As always, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to keep her friends safe, as well as tries her best to save her boyfriend, Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi). ET not only has an exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode (watch above), in which Triad Industries invades the school in search of a special artifact, we also spoke with Legacies creator Julie Plec about what fans can expect in the season finale.

ET: What can fans expect in the season finale?

Julie Plec: When we last left off, Triad was literally storming into the castle and these kids -- who have worked so hard to keep a low profile and out of trouble -- are now facing danger and exposure inside the walls of their own school. I think we're going to see the lessons that they have learned over the last year, about who they are, and what they are capable of, and how to defend themselves, and use all those tools against the very adult and human enemy.

Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) Saltzman have been through such an emotional journey this season. Where do they stand at the beginning of this episode?

They are in a bad place when we start the episode. They both realize that this competition that they’ve lived with their whole lives is a competition that has deadly outcomes for one of them. They will have to process how to deal with each other given this new information, and in true form, they start to get stuck in a very snarky place.

Landon is quite the unique character. What does he represent to Hope and how will their relationship be impacted in the season finale?

Currently, Landon has been captured by Triad and all Hope knows is that he is in danger, even though what is really happening is he is getting all this information out of [Ryan] Clarke. Hope wants nothing more than to fight to get him back, which is immediately derailed at the top of the episode. So when Triad steps in and tells everybody that they can't leave, Hope has to find a way to get free from this school lockdown so that she can go save this person who has really earned a spot in her heart that she didn’t know she had to give. Hope shocks us all with the "L" word in last week’s episode, and now she has to go save her guy.

Malivore and his storyline have been a season-long arc. How long did it take for you to come up with the concept for Landon’s dad and his past?

Not that long actually. We had a lot of ideas about what we wanted Malivore to do and what we wanted him to represent, and then it became about filling in the details. For example, like the fact that he had been a golem and he was now a pit of mud. We knew we wanted the reveal -- like the Sun and Moon curse -- you think that Malivore is a place only to learn that he's a person. So we really wanted a big twist there and then everything else just spun out from those wants.

Legacies fans are so dedicated and loyal. Do fan reactions and opinions have any effect on how the plot progresses, or do you tend to stick to the vision that you originally had in mind?

I think that the social media fan base gives us a great barometer for what’s working and what isn't, and the biggest mistake we can make as writers is listening to it too much. But the other mistake we can make is not listening to it at all. So we try to strike a balance of the in-between and use it as a touchstone of feedback without it letting it affect how we tell our story.

The Legacies season finale airs Thursday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Be sure to return to ETonline after the episode for another special Q&A with Plec on what's in store for season two.

