When the full moon arrives, the werewolves come out to play.

On Thursday's episode of Legacies, titled "The Boy Who Still Has a Lot of Good to Do," MG (Quincy Fouse) takes Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Raf (Peyton 'Alex' Smith) to visit his family. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse and leaves them all missing.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Kaleb (Chris De'Sean Lee) and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) get alarmed when their friends are nowhere to be found and a full moon is on the horizon.

"I can't find MG. I just checked in with his hall monitor, but he missed curfew," Kaleb tells headmaster Alarec (Matthew Davis). "Monitor said he tried calling you…We gotta find him. This isn't the night for vampires to be walking around unchecked."

Hope then goes to Alarec to also ask if he has seen her boyfriend Landon, and worries that he might be with Raf, who is a werewolf and will turn during a full moon.

"Raf's not here," Alarec tells a worried Hope. "The supervisor said he didn’t check in, and now MG is missing too."

"But it's a full moon," replies Hope, as they hear a werewolf cry in the distance.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

