Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only a broadcaster, but he was a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers."

This story was originally published by CBS News on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:19 p.m.