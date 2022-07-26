Lena Dunham and Husband Luis Felber Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Wedding in London
Kim Kardashian Not Ready to Start a Family With Pete Davidson Ye…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim Tease New Adventures in 'Zombies 3…
Khloè Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 | ET's …
Pumpkin Surprises Family With Pregnancy News on 'Mama June: Road…
Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson on Teaming Up Together Again for ‘…
'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits House Early Follow…
Watch Travis Scott Teach Daughter Stormi How to do Adorable Scie…
Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Stopped Dying Her Hair Wacky Colors
'The Bachelorette' Mansion Doesn't Have Enough Beds for the Guys…
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid for Armie Hammer’s Rehab
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
It's not often Lena Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber, are seen out on the red carpet, but the premiere of her movie certainly called for the occasion!
The 36-year-old actress and Felber were spotted at her Sharp Stick premiere Monday night at Brain Dead Studios LA in Los Angeles. The Girls star looked elegant in a shiny silver gown. She accessorized the look with a number of bracelets, a necklace and her wedding ring.
Felber, whom the actress married back in September 2021, opted for black pants and a short-sleeved, see-through shirt with squares. The actress first confirmed her relationship with Felber back in March 2021 in a New York Times interview. She would later reference him in a June 2021 tweet without naming him before the couple stepped out for their first public outing at a screening of the film Zola in London.
Dunham was also photographed with her co-stars, including Taylour Paige, Luka Sabbat, Jon Bernthal, Liam Michel Saux and Scott Speedman. Dunham also wrote and directed the comedy flick, which follows Sarah Jo, a naive 26-year-old living on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister. Sarah longs to be seen, and when she begins an affair with her older employer, she is thrust into an education on sexuality, loss and power.
Dunham described the film as a "fable."
Sharp Stick, which hits select theaters Friday, is the same film Dunham said her pals, Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, helped her with. Dunham told IMDb that she asked them for their help, and they happily obliged.
"They are just really great friends of mine who watched a really early cut of the film and gave me notes," Dunham said of Swift, who was a bridesmaid in her wedding, and her actor boyfriend. "They’re both just really interesting, perceptive people. Taylor’s been one of my close friends for a really long time and Joe is an actor who I actually ended up working with on a project that I shot just a few months after this."
For their help, Dunham revealed Swift and Alwyn were given a Thank You credit at the end of the film.
RELATED CONTENT:
How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Helped Finalize Lena Dunham's New Movie
Lena Dunham, Bob Newhart and More Stars Pay Tribute to Peter Scolari
Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's London Wedding: Pics
Lena Dunham Marries Boyfriend Luis Felber
Lena Dunham Walks First Red Carpet With Boyfriend Luis Felber