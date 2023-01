Lenny Kravitz Bares His Butt in Skinny-Dipping Photo: 'New Birth'

Lenny Kravitz stripped down for the new year, baring it all in a skinny-dipping photo he posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Kravitz, 58, stands thigh-deep in water, facing away from the camera and wearing no clothes. Only the left half of his body is visible in the camera's frame, the rest of the shot featuring open water and a horizon of land in the distance.

"New birth," Kravitz captioned the pensive post.

Al Roker, the Today co-host who returned to the show on Friday morning, following a hospitalization, commented on the photo twice. "Sun's out. Buns out," he wrote, then following it up with, "I said, 'Bud Light!'"

The photo is the latest in a series of posts seemingly coming from a tropical location where Kravitz spent the holidays. On Christmas Day, the singer posted a photo of himself leaning back against a palm tree, writing, "Sweet surrender…Thank you God. Merry Christmas."

Kravitz last made the news also for his Instagram activity, when he posted a birthday tribute for ex-wife Lisa Bonet in November.

"Happy birthday mama…." he captioned the photo, which also showed him and the ex-couple's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, each giving Bonet a kiss on the cheek.

Bonet's second ex-husband, Jason Momoa, also commented his support, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." The blended family has famously gotten along well for years.

"[Jason’s] a big teddy bear," Kravitz told ET of Momoa in October 2021. "He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends."

