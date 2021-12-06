Leonardo DiCaprio isn't the only actor in his family! The Oscar winner's father, George DiCaprio, has a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age film, Licorice Pizza, and his son spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how he landed the part.

"I haven't seen it yet but my dad, George DiCaprio, has a cameo in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie!" Leo told ET on Sunday at the New York City premiere of his own film, Don't Look Up. "Today was a good day."

P.T. told The New York Times that Leo's dad portrays "a guy who owned a wig shop that sold these water beds," which just so happens to hit close to home.

"He sold waterbeds in real life," Leo told ET of his father.

Leonardo DiCaprio with his father, George DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Getty

Last week, NYT journalist Kyle Buchanan took to Twitter to share quotes from the Licorice Pizza director that didn't make his published article.

"I created a picture of a guy who owned a wig shop that sold these water beds, and I couldn't put my finger on it," P.T. said. "I kept saying, 'Who do I know that looks like this?'"

"And like a bolt of lightning, I remember, like 'Leo's dad looks exactly like this,'" he added. "So I tracked him down, asked him if he'd ever be interested in being in a film. He said, 'Sure.'"

The filmmaker said he explained the character to George, prompting him to ask, "Did Leo tell you that I owned a water bed company? It was called Foggy Bottom."

Here's how Leonardo DiCaprio's dad landed a LICORICE PIZZA cameo as an eccentric hippie in a waterbed store pic.twitter.com/cUKyEkkgcW — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 1, 2021

George is no stranger to being an honored guest in Hollywood circles, as his son is known for bringing his parents along to work events and award shows.

Leo has also spoken highly of his parents' support in the past, telling Parade in 2016, "My dad always told me, 'Go out there, son, and whatever you do, I don't care if you're successful or not, just have an interesting life.'"

Licorice Pizza, in theaters now, stars Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, and Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper.

As for Leo's movie, Don't Look Up will be released Dec. 10 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Leonardo DiCaprio Has a Secret Pop Culture Interest, According to Elle Fanning

Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had Costume Malfunctions in Front of Leonardo DiCaprio 'Don't Look Up' Set

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Diane Keaton Mistaking Her Son Deacon for Leonardo DiCaprio

‘Basketball Diaries’ Turns 25: On Set With Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg (Flashback) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery