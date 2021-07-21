Leslie Grace to Play Batgirl in Upcoming Standalone DC Film
Leslie Grace is our new Batgirl! The In the Heights star has landed the coveted role of Barbara Gordon in the upcoming standalone Warner Bros. and DC film, ET confirms.
The movie marks Grace's second acting part, following her role as Nina Rosario in Jon M. Chu's big screen adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights.
According to Deadline, the upcoming Batgirl film will debut on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to premiere exclusively on the streamer. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the film from a script by Christina Hodson, while Kristin Burr is producing.
In a May interview with ET, Grace opened up about her foray into acting after making a name for herself in Latin music.
"This is my first anything on screen as an actress, which is an anomaly of firsts," she said. "It's rare when you find projects and people that make you feel like you're home. I knew that I was gonna be so spoiled by this experience. Getting to play Nina Rosario, that feels so much like my own personal experience. And then getting to play a character like Nina with people that feel like family, that became my family and that are brilliant, that doesn't happen every day. I feel and I felt every single day so blessed."
