Leslie Jones is Coco Rocha's ultimate hype woman!

The comedian didn't hold back as she exuberantly cheered on the model, who elaborately walked down the runway during Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2020 collection fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Rocha struck many poses as she rocked a jaw-dropping sparkly black structured dress that boasted oversized, shapely shoulders, trapezoid silhouette waist and long mermaid skirt, topped off with a wide-brim hat.

As seen in videos posted by WWD and Paper Magazine on Instagram, Jones, who wore a striped pantsuit and sat front row alongside Heidi Klum, was capturing Rocha's statement-making strut on her phone as she excitedly stood up and shouted, "Show them how it's done, baby!"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Jones and Rocha are longtime fans and friends of the designer and Project Runway mentor. Siriano famously dressed Jones for the Ghostbusters premiere in 2016 after she called out other designers for refusing to do so.

Praise wasn't what Siriano was looking for when he started to work with Jones, as he expressed in a message on Facebook shortly after: "It shouldn't be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they're not sample size. Congrats aren't in order, a change is."

See all the star-studded moments you can't miss from NYFW in the gallery, ahead.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss in 'Open Book Looks'

ET's Rachel Smith, Shania Twain and More Don Red on the Runway for a Good Cause

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Now Available at Nordstrom -- Shop the Best-Selling Styles