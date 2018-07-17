Leslie Jones Slams Jessica Alba's Honest Company for 'Not Doing Good Business'

Leslie Jones is calling out Jessica Alba's company for bad business.

The 50-year-old Saturday Night Live star took to Twitter on Tuesday, slamming the actress' consumer goods store, The Honest Company, for issues involving her last three orders on the site.

"Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer," Jones wrote. "@jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business. I have use your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend too much money here for that to happen!!"

Alba responded to the tweet a few hours later, apologizing to Jones and thanking her for being a longtime customer.

"Omg! I'm so so sorry you haven't had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right," the 37-year-old actress, who founded the company in 2011, replied. "I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours. JA."

Jones has yet to respond to Alba's latest tweet.

In happier news, Alba officially launched the company's latest Honest Beauty collection earlier this week, which is described as "a streamlined assortment of easy-to-use skin and color essentials designed to help you maximize your time and simplify your life."

"Omg! New ✨ @honest_beauty is HERE," the mother of three raved on Instagram, with pics and videos from the launch party. "Grateful to everyone who came to support! #honestbeauty #cleanbeautythatworks #thatshonest."

