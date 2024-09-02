Blue jeans, white shirt: You're all set with Levi's Labor Day Sale.
If it's by Levi's, it's a classic. That's why we'll jump at any opportunity to add a timeless Levi's piece to our wardrobe for less. Just in time for fall fashion, Levi's is hosting its Labor Day 2024 Sale, with 30% off select items.
You can save big on men's, women's and kids' wardrobe essentials at the Levi's Labor Day Sale. There are tons of jeans, jackets, shirts and more on sale.
Shop the Levi's Labor Day Sale
Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson and Kylie Jenner have all recently incorporated timeless styles from Levi’s into their wardrobe. The extremely versatile options can easily be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals or dressed up with a pair of heels.
Shop our top women's sale picks from the Levi's Labor Day 2024 Sale ahead. With Labor Day happening now, there's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop today before you miss out.
Vintage Overalls
These vintage-inspired overalls are fun to layer for fall.
501 ‘90s Jeans
The '90s are still back, baby, and these vintage-inspired jeans have a mid-rise and loose, straight fit.
Jody Shirt
This classic button-up that pairs perfectly with jeans has a cute horse embroidery at the chest.
Tyla Shirt
You can wear this indigo-striped top as a shirt or jacket.
501 Original Fit High Rise Shorts
These iconic jean shorts are timeless.
'80s Mom Shorts
Longer shorts are in style. These have a high-rise and '80s vibes.
Baggy Overalls
The baggy overall look is trending, and these are perfectly cool.
Original Trucker Jacket in Black
This Levi's OG has been around since 1967 and you can keep it forever. This one is sleek in black.
Ribcage Bell Vintage Jeans
A flare is on-trend for fall and this pair of jeans has Levi's highest high rise.
90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa version of the trucker jacket is just a little cozier.
Lola Button-Up Shirt
This menswear-inspired shirt offers some cool.
Low Pro Jeans
These mid-rise and straight-leg jeans are '90s-inspired.
'90s Trucker Jacket
An homage to the iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket, this throwback cut has a relaxed fit for a vintage look.
Original Trucker Jacket in Medium Wash
You can’t go wrong with a classic. This Levi's Trucker Jacket in a medium wash is perfectly transitional and beyond versatile.
