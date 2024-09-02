If it's by Levi's, it's a classic. That's why we'll jump at any opportunity to add a timeless Levi's piece to our wardrobe for less. Just in time for fall fashion, Levi's is hosting its Labor Day 2024 Sale, with 30% off select items.

You can save big on men's, women's and kids' wardrobe essentials at the Levi's Labor Day Sale. There are tons of jeans, jackets, shirts and more on sale.

Shop the Levi's Labor Day Sale

Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson and Kylie Jenner have all recently incorporated timeless styles from Levi’s into their wardrobe. The extremely versatile options can easily be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals or dressed up with a pair of heels.

Shop our top women's sale picks from the Levi's Labor Day 2024 Sale ahead. With Labor Day happening now, there's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop today before you miss out.

Jody Shirt Levi's Jody Shirt This classic button-up that pairs perfectly with jeans has a cute horse embroidery at the chest. $70 $49 Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

Sign Up for More Great Deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up