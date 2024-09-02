Shop
Levi's Labor Day 2024 Sale: Save 30% on Denim, Jackets and More Must-Haves for Fall

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 11:18 AM PDT, September 2, 2024

Blue jeans, white shirt: You're all set with Levi's Labor Day Sale.

If it's by Levi's, it's a classic. That's why we'll jump at any opportunity to add a timeless Levi's piece to our wardrobe for less. Just in time for fall fashion, Levi's is hosting its Labor Day 2024 Sale, with 30% off select items.

You can save big on men's, women's and kids' wardrobe essentials at the Levi's Labor Day Sale. There are tons of jeans, jackets, shirts and more on sale.

Shop the Levi's Labor Day Sale

Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson and Kylie Jenner have all recently incorporated timeless styles from Levi’s into their wardrobe. The extremely versatile options can easily be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals or dressed up with a pair of heels. 

Shop our top women's sale picks from the Levi's Labor Day 2024 Sale ahead. With Labor Day happening now, there's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop today before you miss out.

Vintage Overalls

Vintage Overalls
Levi's

Vintage Overalls

These vintage-inspired overalls are fun to layer for fall.

$128 $90

Shop Now

501 '90s Jeans

501 ‘90s Jeans
Levi's

501 ‘90s Jeans

The '90s are still back, baby, and these vintage-inspired jeans have a mid-rise and loose, straight fit. 

$98 $69

Shop Now

Jody Shirt

Jody Shirt
Levi's

Jody Shirt

This classic button-up that pairs perfectly with jeans has a cute horse embroidery at the chest.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Tyla Shirt

Tyla Shirt
Levi's

Tyla Shirt

You can wear this indigo-striped top as a shirt or jacket.

$70 $49

Shop Now

501 Original Fit High Rise Shorts

501 Original Fit High Rise Shorts
Levi's

501 Original Fit High Rise Shorts

These iconic jean shorts are timeless.

$70 $49

Shop Now

'80s Mom Shorts

'80s Mom Shorts
Levi's

'80s Mom Shorts

Longer shorts are in style. These have a high-rise and '80s vibes.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Baggy Overalls

Baggy Overalls
Levi's

Baggy Overalls

The baggy overall look is trending, and these are perfectly cool.

$128 $90

Shop Now

Original Trucker Jacket in Black

Original Trucker Jacket in Black
Levi's

Original Trucker Jacket in Black

This Levi's OG has been around since 1967 and you can keep it forever. This one is sleek in black.

$90 $63

Shop Now

Ribcage Bell Vintage Jeans

Ribcage Bell Vintage Jeans
Levi's

Ribcage Bell Vintage Jeans

A flare is on-trend for fall and this pair of jeans has Levi's highest high rise.

$98 $69

Shop Now

90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's

90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa version of the trucker jacket is just a little cozier.

$128 $90

Shop Now

Lola Button-Up Shirt

Lola Button-Up Shirt
Levi's

Lola Button-Up Shirt

This menswear-inspired shirt offers some cool.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Low Pro Jeans

Low Pro Jeans
Levi's

Low Pro Jeans

These mid-rise and straight-leg jeans are '90s-inspired.

$80 $56

Shop Now

'90s Trucker Jacket

'90s Trucker Jacket
Levi's

'90s Trucker Jacket

An homage to the iconic Levi’s Trucker Jacket, this throwback cut has a relaxed fit for a vintage look.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Original Trucker Jacket in Medium Wash

Original Trucker Jacket in Medium Wash
Levi's

Original Trucker Jacket in Medium Wash

You can’t go wrong with a classic. This Levi's Trucker Jacket in a medium wash is perfectly transitional and beyond versatile.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend. 

