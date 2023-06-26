Lew Palter, a veteran character actor and celebrated drama teacher, died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 94.

Palter died at his home in Los Angeles on May 21, after a long battle with cancer. The news was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporteron Monday by his daughter, Catherine Palter.

Palter is best known for his role in James Cameron's Titanic, in which he played Isidor Straus, the real-life business magnate and co-owner of Macy's who died aboard the ship with his wife, Ida -- a role played by Elsa Raven, who died in November 2020.

Notably, the Strauses -- who were among the wealthiest passengers to die aboard Titanic -- are the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush, the wife of OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, who died aboard the Titan submersible last week, during a dive to the Titanic wreckage.

Apart from his role in Titanic, Palter had small roles in a slew of TV shows and films throughout his long acting career, which began in 1967. He frequently played judges in different projects, including First Monday in October, The Flying Nun, L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues and others.

He largely retired from film and TV acting after his role in Titanic but was an acclaimed instructor at CalArts School of Theater, where he worked as a mentor, teacher and director from 1971 until his retirement in 2013.

Among his thousands of past students, Palter worked with and mentored celebrated actors including Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong and Oscar nominees Don Cheadle and Ed Harris.

Palter -- whose wife of 64 years, Nancy Vawter, died in November 2020 -- is survived by their daughter, as well as three grandchildren.

