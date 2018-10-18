Lex Luthor Is Coming to 'Supergirl'

Another infamous DC Comics character is making their way to National City!

Supergirl will soon begin casting for the part of Lex Luthor, The CW announced on Thursday.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season," said executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. "We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

Lex will be the latest of the Luthor family to drop in on National City, following the introduction of Lena (Katie McGrath) and her mother, Lillian (Brenda Strong), in past seasons. Previous onscreen incarnations of the character include Michael Rosenbaum's portrayal on The WB's Smallville and Jesse Eisenberg, who has played the part in the DC Cinematic Universe.

Sunday's season premiere also introduced another new character to the Supergirl fold: TV's first transgender superhero, Nia Nal, aka Dreamer. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July that transgender activist and actress Nicole Maines (Royal Pains, The Trans List) would be playing the series regular role.

"I think, first and foremost, Supergirl has always been about being inclusive," Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist told ET's Kevin Frazier on the Warner Bros. red carpet ahead of the show's Comic-Con panel. "I like to think of her as a humanist even more than a feminist, and that she's accepting of everyone, so I hope that this character will represent a story that hasn't been told for a lot of people, and I hope she'll inspire a lot of people."

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

