Liam Neeson Recalls Uncomfortable Interview on 'The View' Over Joy Behar's Supposed Crush on Him
Liam Neeson is speaking out following a chaotic segment he was involved in during his latest appearance on The View.
While on the ABC daytime talk show last week to promote his new crime mystery, Marlowe, the 70-year-old actor sat through a video montage of Joy Behar over the years professing her crush on him. Later in the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg got into a tense confrontation with the show's crew, leaving audience members gasping and some awkward silence.
Fast forward to Monday, Neeson's Feb. 15 appearance on The View was brought up during his interview with Rolling Stone, which called the segment "totally chaotic through no fault of his own." Neeson said the day started rather lovely, recalling being "in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea."
He says he turned the TV up and thought, "'Oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem.'" He says he went onstage to join the panel during the break and congratulated them on the gun violence discussion.
"And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed," Neeson said. "I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this -- oof -- thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing."
It's not the first time Neeson has said exactly what's been on his mind while promoting his latest film. In an interview with Men's Health earlier this month, Neeson took shots at UFC as a sport and its star, Conor McGregor.
"UFC I can't stand," he told the magazine. "That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong -- the months of training we do ...’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it. ... That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it."
