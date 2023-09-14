Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen are soaking in all the newborn snuggles with their new little honey! The couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, with the Ray Donovan actor sharing the joyful news on his social media.

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here," he announced on Instagram. "She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

Schreiber, 55, included a pair of heart-tugging photos in his post, showing off pics of his baby girl's adorably tiny hand and foot. In the first shot, Hazel holds on tight to her dad's thumb.

Neisen, 31, has yet to publicly comment on the birth. Her last Instagram pic is a stunning black-and-white image of her growing belly, with her beloved pup's paw resting on it. "BFFs," she captioned the pic.

The couple has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to sharing details about their relationship. According to Life & Style, they quietly wed in New York City on July 10 amid Neisen's pregnancy. Us Weekly reports that the duo began dating in 2017.

While this is the pair's first child together, Schreiber is a third-time dad. He shares two sons with his ex, Naomi Watts: 16-year-old Sasha and 14-year-old Kai. The longtime loves were together for 11 years before separating in 2016.

For her part, Watts married Billy Crudup in June of this year.

Schreiber and Neisen have been spotted out and about on several occasions in recent months, with Neisen happily showing off her growing bump.

Back in December, Schreiber paid tribute to his love, "TayTay," in a sweet birthday post that included a cake with her face on it. In the picture, the noted animal lover holds a baby raccoon.

"Happy Birthday Taytay!!! All the critters are so happy you were born today! Most of all me," he wrote.

For her part, Neisen has posted only two photos of the couple together on her Instagram grid -- both of which she used to draw attention to a notable cause.

"It’s 2023 and somehow the work of the @aliforneycenter is more important now than ever. Hatred, homophobia, and transphobia has become commonplace in our culture. Everyone deserves a place at the table regardless of their race, class, gender, or sexual orientation. Honored tonight to celebrate AFC and the fight for equality and inclusivity," she captioned a May selfie with Schreiber. Before that, she last posted a similarly-captioned photo of the two from the same event last year.

In 2018, the actor was joined by his sons, Sasha and Kai, for a red carpet interview with ET. At the time, they opened up about the possibility of following in their famous parents' footsteps as actors.

"Any interest in getting into the industry, following mom and dad?" ET asked. "Ya!" Kai responded with a head nod.

"Maybe," Sasha chimed in.

"Sasha is really into zoology as well and Kai is an amazing aerial artist," their proud dad shared. "So, they've got other things to fall back on."

