Lifestyle influencer Laura Merritt Walker took to Instagram on Friday to share the tragic news that her 3-year-old son, Callahan, had died following a "tragic accident."

Callahan was the youngest of three sons that the Merritt & Style co-owner shares with her husband, David Walker. They are also parents to Beckham, 10, and Chamberlain, 7.

The couple shared a photo of them with Callahan from a family photo shoot, as well as a black-and-white shot of their hands holding his in a hospital bed.

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week. He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family," they captioned the photos. "Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure."

"As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy," they continued. "We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."

Details about Callahan's death are unknown, however, a sergeant from the Frisco Police Department in Texas confirmed to People that the FPD had responded to a drowning call involving a child last week.

Walker runs her lifestyle blog with her sister, Cristie Merritt Taylor, who shares two daughters Merritt, 3, and Mia, 1, with husband Mark Taylor.

