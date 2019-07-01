Lifetime has announced plans to air a movie about NXIVM, a purported self-help group in New York, which has been called a cult and a pyramid scheme.

The film, which has a working title of NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare, will focus on the real-life story of Catherine Oxenberg, who fought to save her daughter, India, from the organization.

The news comes less than two weeks after the organization’s founder, Keith Raniere, was found guilty on seven counts including sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Andrea Roth will portray Oxenberg and Jasper Polish will play India.

Twilight star Peter Facinelli has been cast as Raniere, while Sara Fletcher will star as his associate, Allison Mack, who is also known for her role in TV series, Smallville.

The story sees Catherine take 20-year-old India to a leadership seminar at NXIVM, only to find her daughter pulled into the cult and eventually joining a secret sorority of female members who are “branded with the cult leader’s initials, ordered to maintain a restricted diet and forced to recruit other women as sex slaves.”

The film is scheduled to air in fall as part of Lifetime’s ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ film lineup.



See more on the case below.

