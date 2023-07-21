Lifetime's 'Abducted by My Teacher' Chronicles Elizabeth Thomas' Story: Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
'Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story' Official Tr…
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Chrissy Teigen Has Secretly Welcomed Baby N0 4., Just Six Months…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Rachel Leviss Spotted for First Time Since L…
Jason Aldean Reacts to Backlash Over 'Try That in a Small Town's…
Al Roker Surprised After Learning This About Showering
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split After 7 Years of Marriage
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Talks Stigma of Being a Labeled a …
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years of Marriage (…
Miranda Lambert Stops Mid-Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Khloé Kardashian Says Kris Jenner’s Comments About Her Nose Ins…
Mariah Carey and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Jump in on Viral 'Tou…
Michael Rubin Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating Rumo…
Kim Kardashian Says Ex Kanye West Told Her to ‘Burn’ His Stuff A…
Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate Targeted Her 'Anger and Frustratio…
Ben Affleck Gets Trapped and Stuck in Sticky Parking Situation!
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Coming to Lifetime is Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, the new true-crime, "ripped from the headlines" movie starring Michael Fishman and Summer Howell. Ahead of its August debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the project, which chronicles the harrowing story of a young girl who was kidnapped by a trusted teacher that led to a nationwide manhunt.
Only 15 years old at the time, Thomas was first abducted by her mentor-turned-abuser Tad Cummins in 2017, before the two spent 39 days on the run as they traveled 1900 miles from her hometown of Culleoka, Tennessee, to a remote cabin in Northern California.
After the two made headlines across the country, the two were found, with Cummins arrested and eventually pleading guilty to charges related to transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities and obstruction of justice.
Her perpetrator was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019, with Thomas telling the court at the time "the effects have been devastating and permanent, and they are not over."
Now, years later, Lifetime is re-teaming with activist and executive producer Elizabeth Smart for an authorized retelling of Thomas' story. As seen in the trailer, Howell will portray Thomas while Fishman appears as her abductor, Cummins.
It will also be followed by the debut of a one-hour documentary special, Beyond the Headlines: The Elizabeth Thomas Story with Elizabeth Smart, featuring an all-new sit-down interview with Thomas as she tells her story in her own words.
Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, which is directed by Shawn Linden and written by Kristine Huntley, is executive produced by Smart as well as Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley of Marwar Junction Productions and Howard Braunstein. The film is also produced by Juliette Hagopian of ET MB Films Inc.
Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story will premiere Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.
RELATED CONTENT
Ariana Madix's Next Move Amid Scandoval? A Lifetime Movie
Jennifer Grey Transforms Into Gwen Shamblin in New Lifetime Movie
The Best True-Crime Dramas to Watch Now