Coming to Lifetime is Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, the new true-crime, "ripped from the headlines" movie starring Michael Fishman and Summer Howell. Ahead of its August debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the project, which chronicles the harrowing story of a young girl who was kidnapped by a trusted teacher that led to a nationwide manhunt.

Only 15 years old at the time, Thomas was first abducted by her mentor-turned-abuser Tad Cummins in 2017, before the two spent 39 days on the run as they traveled 1900 miles from her hometown of Culleoka, Tennessee, to a remote cabin in Northern California.

After the two made headlines across the country, the two were found, with Cummins arrested and eventually pleading guilty to charges related to transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities and obstruction of justice.

Her perpetrator was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019, with Thomas telling the court at the time "the effects have been devastating and permanent, and they are not over."

Now, years later, Lifetime is re-teaming with activist and executive producer Elizabeth Smart for an authorized retelling of Thomas' story. As seen in the trailer, Howell will portray Thomas while Fishman appears as her abductor, Cummins.

It will also be followed by the debut of a one-hour documentary special, Beyond the Headlines: The Elizabeth Thomas Story with Elizabeth Smart, featuring an all-new sit-down interview with Thomas as she tells her story in her own words.

Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story, which is directed by Shawn Linden and written by Kristine Huntley, is executive produced by Smart as well as Joseph Freed and Allison Berkley of Marwar Junction Productions and Howard Braunstein. The film is also produced by Juliette Hagopian of ET MB Films Inc.

Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story will premiere Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

