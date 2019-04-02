You can now see Lifetime's new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in action!

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal, the follow-up to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, will go inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first year of marriage, “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family.” (The actual one-year anniversary of the royal wedding is May 19.) Tiffany Marie Smith and Charlie Field take over as the fictitious Meghan and Harry, respectively, after Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played the roles in the first movie.

Lifetime released the first teaser, as well as new photos, for the sequel on Tuesday, and it really leans into Meghan's challenging transition from American actress to a crucial member of the royal family.

"I just feel like I'm pretending to be this beautiful swan," Meghan says in the 20-second promo, which includes a glimpse of Meghan trying on her royal wedding gown.

But it's clear from the footage that she has enemies within the palace walls. And one of them has the nerve to confront Meghan about her disdain for the newest royal: "It's got to be hard to look at yourself in the mirror and all you see is a hypocrite."

Meghan, though, has the best comeback as she flashes a winning smile: "I'm still waiting on that curtsy."

In addition to Smith and Field, the cast includes Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana.

Ahead of the first film, Fraser and Fitz-Henley spoke with ET about the pressures of portraying the respective royals. Fitz-Henley, in particular, was worried about portraying Meghan “in a way that feels authentic,” while Fraser had “serious doubts” about taking on a role which would attract global attention and scrutiny.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal was written by Scarlett Lacey and directed by Menhaj Huda, who also helmed the first film. Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

