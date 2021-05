Lil Nas X brought all the sexual energy, leather and skin-baring outfits from his stunning music video to the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend -- but ended up delivering an even more revealing performance than he planned.

The artist rocked a half-top and super tight leather pants for his first set of the night, performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" while flanked by a legion of shirtless back-up dancers in what was one of the most memorable and sexually charged SNL performances in recent memory.

The number was already super steamy -- with a ton of skin, lap dances and neck licking -- before Lil Nas X stepped up to the stripper pole to show off some of his moves. However, after dropping low and popping back up, the singer looked significantly surprised.

It would seem the artist actually split open the front of his skin-tight leather pants and managed to play it off in a fun, playful way that worked into the routine itself. He even managed to finish the set without a hang-up and ended with a striking image of himself with giant wings.

Lil NAs X himself was among the many, many people on social media commenting on the wardrobe malfunction. He first tweeted, "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV." Later, he joked, "I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope ๐Ÿน (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo — nope ๐Ÿน (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

He also reposted many of the comments, jokes and posts about the incident -- many of which still celebrated how he handled it, and how the routine itself still slayed.

Lil Nas X on Snl be like pic.twitter.com/QgA90E1azD — WinwardCats (@JJWinward13) May 23, 2021

I've had some crazy days but I've never had a "penis popped out on live tv" type of day. #SNL#LilNasXpic.twitter.com/dh8zVEH4ue — Not You, Guillermo (@sugarblind) May 23, 2021

watching lil nas x performing on snl pic.twitter.com/kQKKenCK4H — syd โšข โ€Žโœต (@lescaptaincarol) May 23, 2021

A summary of Lil Nas Xโ€™s SNL performance. Still hot pic.twitter.com/TDhQH6wGSy — Kails (@mystikail) May 23, 2021

The mishap didn't seem to faze the superstar when he took to the stage for his second set, in which he performed his new single "Sun Goes Down."

The number had a far more angelic visual tone, with a smoke-covered stage and white ensembles all around. Lil Nas X himself rocked a white suit with two faux bullet holes as he crooned the new tune.

Check out the video below for more on Lil Nas X's new music.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Lil Nas X Gets Emotional While Channeling His Younger Self in โ€˜Sun Goes Downโ€™ Music Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'SNL': Anya Taylor-Joy & Lil Nas X Say Their Episode Is 'the Best One'

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and More Join iHeartMedia's Virtual Pride

Lil Nas X Says He's Not Afraid of 'Alienating' Straight Fans Anymore

'SNL': Britney Spears Gets Lil Nas X to Give God a Lap Dance