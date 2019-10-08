Lil Peep’s Mom Sues the Late Rapper’s Managers Over His Death

Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, is suing her late son’s managers and management company over his death.

The musician, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, died in November 2017 from a fentanyl and Xanax overdose. He was 21.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Womack filed a lawsuit at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 7, claiming negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death.

She alleges that Ahr’s managers and management company, First Access Entertainment, turned a blind eye to the state of his physical and mental health, and that throughout the star’s The Peep Show Tour, illegal drug use was “allowed, normalized, and even encouraged and promoted.”

The suit also claims that, despite Ahr expressing his desire to halt touring at one point (explaining that he was “anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, burnt out, exhausted, and physically unwell”), his pleas were “ignored” and his managers instead encouraged him to perform on “stage after stage” after they were done “plying and propping him up” with illegal drugs and medication.

According to the papers, Womack also alleges that one day before he died, Ahr expressed that he did not wish to perform, and was consequently told to take an “excessive” amount of Xanax, so that he would become ill enough to warrant an insurance claim in the event of the concert being cancelled.



He died the following night.

Womack is seeking damages, attorney’s fees, prejudgment interest and the costs of the suit.

She told the New York Times that what she saw her son go through was “horrifying.”

“This is something that I must do as a mother,” she said. “I feel very concerned that they not be exploited. What Gus had to live through is actually horrifying to me, and I’m sure he’s not the only person his age in this situation.”

The news comes just two days after a new trailer was released for Everybody’s Everything, a documentary about the musician’s life and death.

His tragic passing came just three months after he released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1.

