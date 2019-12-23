Lili Reinhart Has a New Love -- But It's Not What You Think!

Lili Reinhart has fallen head-over-heels for a special someone -- but Cole Sprouse doesn't have to worry.

The Riverdale actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming trio of snapshots of herself sitting on a bench and stroking the back of an adorable sloth, which is lazily resting on a pillow in her lap.

"I have a newfound love for sloths," Reinhart captioned the super adorable photos. "This is Ignacio."

The pic appears to have been snapped at Tiger World in Rockwell, North Carolina, an animal preserve that provides interactive experiences with exotic animals like sloths.

The 23-year-old actress also shared a series of videos of her friends and family who got a chance to pet the adorable two-toed creature as well.

The clips show the group getting a chance to pet Ignacio's lush fur as the Tiger World sloth keeper shares fun facts about the unique animal while feeding him greens. It's easy to see how the Reinhart's love for sloths was awakened by this friendly, fluffy guy.

