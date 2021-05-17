Lili Reinhart Opens Up About 11-Year Battle With Depression

Lili Reinhart is speaking out about her 11-year battle with depression. The Riverdale star took to Instagram Sunday to share her struggles with mental health on what she called an "intolerable" day.

"Some days I feel really defeated by my depression. It’s an exhausting battle that I’ve been fighting for 11 years and some days, like today, it can feel intolerable," Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Story.

Adding, "This is a reminder to my fellow warriors that it’s okay to have days where you don’t want to fight anymore."

In addition to sharing her own struggles, the 24-year-old actress encouraged her fans to prioritize themselves and reminded them that they are always worth fighting for.

"You don’t need to justify your mental health to anyone," she continued. "Prioritize yourself when needed, take time to rest. Surround yourself with good people and high vibrations… but remember you are always worth fighting for. And tomorrow could be such a beautiful day."

Reinhart has been open about her mental health in the past, admitting that she's had a hard time during quarantine amid her split from Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, I felt very lost. I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f**king random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself," she said in a Sept 2020 interview with Nylon. "I was like, 'I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s**t, pure s**t, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.'"

"I've been through some s**t, the last year, a lot of loss," she added. "I needed to learn self-love, basically. It's a very hard thing to do. How the f**k do you love yourself?"

