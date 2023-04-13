Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing TikTok star Jack Martin at Airport
Lili Reinhart Kisses Jack Martin Who Recently Made Fun of Her Ex…
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Signs They Were Over
Katie Holmes Explains Why She Loves Working With Her ‘Incredible…
Tom Sandoval Was In a 'Very Dark Place In My Life' When He Start…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Private Wedding Foot…
Jeremy Renner Brings Cane to Premiere and Shares How it Feels to…
Ryan Gosling Reacts to His 'Barbie' Underwear and 10 Years With …
Eva Mendes Explains Why She and Ryan Gosling Don't Pose Together…
Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Kourtney and Khloé for Mocking Past…
Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Decision to Break Up (Source)
Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity Are Dating!
Why Meghan Markle Skipping King Charles' Coronation Is a 'Relief…
Matthew McConaughey Recalls 'Hell of a Scare' Aboard Turbulent F…
Kris Jenner Catches James Corden Showering in Kylie's Bathroom
Coolio Dead at 59: Inside the Hip-Hop Legend’s Career
Why Savannah Chrisley Was Told to Distance Herself From Her Pare…
‘Big Bang Theory:’ What the Stars Are Doing 1 Year After Series …
Andy Cohen Says Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Is a 'Top 10' of All T…
Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin aren't shy about showing a little PDA! On Monday, the Riverdale actress and the TikTok star were spotted sharing a kiss at LAX airport in Los Angeles. In the photo, Reinhart, 26, wraps her arms around Martin, who has his hands placed on her hips as they go in for a kiss.
Reinhart's latest romance comes almost a year after she was linked to Spencer Neville. At the time, the two were spotted together at Coachella.
Prior, Reinhart was in a relationship with her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse. Coincidentally, Martin made a TikTok video where he reenacted Sprouse's Call Her Daddy interview, where he spoke about the end of his relationship with Reinhart.
Outside of social media, Martin, 24, has appeared on La Brea.
Reinhart has remained mum about her love life since her split from Sprouse in 2020 after three years of dating. During the episode of Call Her Daddy, Sprouse spoke out for the first time about their split and shared where he and the actress stand now.
"It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us," he said of the breakup. "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that."
Of their current relationship, Cole said that he and Reinhart are "good friends now" and that they "work really well together."
RELATED CONTENT:
Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart Split, Losing Virginity at 14
Lili Reinhart Talks 'Riverdale' Ending, Met Gala Comments and More
Why Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala
Related Gallery