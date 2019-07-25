Lilly Singh found the most delightful way to reveal the premiere date for her new late-night comedy show, A Little Late With Lilly Singh!



On Thursday, the comedian posted a video titled "I’m Expecting..." to break the exciting news. Obviously, this is meant to have fans guessing that she could be pregnant. Throughout the clip, she teased to fans that she has big news and asked friends on hand to do a number of tasks, like wiping shaving cream off a framed photo or cracking open fortune cookies, to discover the show’s premiere date -- Sept. 16.



After jokingly dismissing the video's misdirecting title, she gushed about how excited she is to tackle the new show, which will include interviews with guests as well as pre-recorded comedy sketches.



"Sept. 16th ya’ll! OK, I am so excited and so nervous at the same time," she tells the camera. "I just want to say I’m putting my all into the show. I’m so grateful to be in this position. I know what a big deal this is. I know what a historic deal this is."



"Any support you give me for the show will not go wasted," she says, later adding, "Mark your calendars!"

In March, the YouTube sensation announced on TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonthat she will be nabbing Carson Daly’s old 1:35 a.m. PST slot following his departure and the end of Last Call.



ET’s Kid Correspondent Devin Trey Campbell spoke with the 30-year-old comedian at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 soon after news of her show broke, where she chatted about the guests she’d love to have on the air with her.



"All my faves, hopefully Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez," she said. "I just want to interview amazing people who are doing amazing things. [It’s a] long list."

A Little Late with Lilly Singh comes to @nbc on September 16th. Save the date. Tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/nnpyqIDjOj — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) July 25, 2019

When asked if she’s gotten any worthwhile advice from other late-night talent, she said: "So, I talk to Hasan Minhaj, who had a really good presence on a late-night show [The Daily Show]. I also talked to Jimmy Fallon, obviously. Jimmy Fallon’s been so supportive through my whole journey. He gave me a lot of great advice."



Learn more about Singh’s new show in the clip above.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lilly Singh: Everything You Need to Know About the New Late-Night Host

Lilly Singh Will Take Over Carson Daly's Late-Night Slot on NBC

Lilly Singh on Getting 'Vulnerable' in 'A Trip to Unicorn Island,' and Her Next Move: 'Casual World Domination

Related Gallery