Lily Collins is married! The actress tied the knot with Charlie McDowell over the weekend, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

The news comes about a year after the couple got engaged in September 2020. They had been dating since 2019.

Collins, 32, and McDowell, 38, married at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, according to the Emily in Paris star's Instagram. She also tagged Ralph Lauren on her wedding gown, a stunning lace dress with long sleeves and a high neckline.

"I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ Photo by: @cedarandpines," Collins captioned a photo of her and McDowell sharing a kiss.

"Never been happier," she added alongside another image of herself and McDowell from their wedding day.

Alongside a third image, Collins wrote, "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…"

McDowell, whose parents are actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, also shared photos from their wedding on Instagram. "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins," he wrote alongside his post.

In an interview with ET last November, Collins opened up about the excitement over planning her wedding to the director.

"I'm so excited," she said. "You know, I think it's been a really interesting time to self-reflect and to think about prioritizing, and kind of just thinking about so much stuff while we've been at home, and to be able to bring two projects to people right now through Netflix globally is a huge gift. And to make people laugh and smile with Emily in Paris, God knows that's what we all need to do more of right now, and then with Mank, I feel like there's a nostalgia for the world that once was that we're already all feeling, so there's that way to connect with people through that."

"And it's so funny when we got engaged, so many friends and family were like, 'Thank you,'" she continues. "I'm like, 'Why?' They're like, 'Thank you for giving us something to look forward to. I'm like, 'Oh yeah, we totally did it for you guys.' But it has been ... yeah, I'm very grateful. I'm grateful for a lot of things right now."

Collins said wedding planning was the "fun part."

"You get to think about all those things, you know, as a young girl, thinking like, 'Ooh, what do I want one day?'" she shared. "It's like, now you get to actually play and have conversations about it."

Before McDowell, Collins was previously romantically linked to Jamie Campbell Bower, Chris Evans and Zac Efron. McDowell dated Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara in the past.

