Lily James Dances a Seductive Waltz in Amazon's 'The Pursuit of Love' First Look (Exclusive)
Lily James Is Seduced by a Waltz in Amazon's 'The Pursuit of Lov…
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: The Islanders Take on a 'Bridgerton' C…
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Ed Sheeran Pranks Pal Courteney Cox With This NSFW Item and Leav…
Josh Duhamel Says ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Co-Star Jennifer Lopez Is a …
Britney Spears Gets a Win in Court, 'Tiger King's' Joe Exotic's …
'Love Island' Sneak Peek: Korey Goes on a Date With Three New Is…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
Jacob Sartorius Talks Dating, Making Mature Music and Hopes of W…
Becca Tobin Reveals She Feels ‘A Lot of Pressure’ Starring on ‘T…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
'Gossip Girl' Revival: 'A Whole Bunch' of Original Characters C…
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob Kardashian
‘Jolt’ Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Stars in Revenge-Fueled Action F…
Paris Hilton Is ‘Not Offended’ by Britney Spears Mentioning Her …
Megan Fox Shares How Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her…
On Set of Maddie and Tae’s Music Video for ‘Woman You Got’ (Excl…
'Willy Wonka' Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Filming…
BackSync on If We Can Expect a Backstreet Boys/*NSYNC Crossover …
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Lily James is on a Pursuit of Love.
The British romantic drama, based on the 1945 novel by Nancy Mitford, follows the friendship between cousins Linda (James) and Fanny (Emily Beecham), which is put to the test when Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart in their hunt for the ideal husband. As social and political divisions split the nation in between two World Wars, their diverging choices raise personal questions that remain relevant today -- questions about freedom, love and sex and the mystery of the human heart.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the miniseries, written and directed by Emily Mortimer, Linda is swept away -- literally -- at a fancy ball by a suitor. But the wealthy, arrogant man she seductively waltzes with catches the eye of many and not for good reason. For one thing, he's from a banking family and his ancestral history is, well, complicated, as Fanny narrates.
Even as they gossip behind Linda's back while she enjoys her slow dance, whatever red flags that have been raised about her suitor don't appear to faze her. Watch the rest of the scene above to see what happens next.
Andrew Scott, Dominic West and Mortimer also star in the three-part series.
The Pursuit of Love drops Friday, July 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lily James Nails Pamela Anderson's Iconic 'Baywatch' Look in New Pics
Lily James & Sebastian Stan Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
Lily James Turns Into Pamela Anderson in First Photos From Hulu Series