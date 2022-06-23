Lily Rabe Welcomes Third Child With Hamish Linklater

Congrats are in order for Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater! The 39-year-old American Horror Story actress has welcomed her third child with the 45-year-old actor.

Rabe seemingly confirmed the news on Father's Day with a new picture of Linklater holding the new baby. "To the best there is," Rabe captioned a black-and-white photo of the actor, who looks away from the camera.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Linklater holds what appears to be the leg of a little baby -- whose face does not appear in the picture.

ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

Rabe confirmed her third pregnancy in September on the red carpet at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. She debuted her baby bump in a long, black off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown.

On Instagram, Rabe cradled her stomach in a series of photos posted from that same night. She captioned the post: "Thank you for a very special and celebratory evening @academymuseum and @amazonstudios. Thank you @carolinaherrera @wesgordon @ireneneuwirth @hairbyadir @danadelaney and @highheelprncess for all that you do."

While the couple keeps their family life extremely private, they aren't afraid to gush over each other on social media for special occasions. In June, Linklater shared a candid image of Rabe in honor of her birthday, writing: "Happy Birthday, Dearest and most Darling @lilyrabe. YOU TAKE THE CAKE I love you. #tbb which i really really hope means throw back birthdays."

Rabe repaid the gesture the following month as she celebrated Linklater's birthday. "It’s his birthday and I really love him," she gushed.

It's not just birthdays that Rabe celebrates, either. In 2017, she announced the arrival of her and Linklater's first child -- a daughter -- in honor of International Women's Day.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she captioned a beautiful image of her snuggling the newborn baby.

