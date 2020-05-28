Lindsay Lohan has a new 'do, and she's debuting it on TV!

The 33-year-old actress is one of many celebrities appearing on Haircut Night in America, a one-hour CBS special in which top hairstylists from across the country will guide celebrities through DIY haircuts, color and styling.

ET exclusively spoke with Jerry O'Connell (who is hosting the special with his wife, Rebecca Romijn) via Zoom this week, where he opened up about what it was like getting to work with Lohan virtually.

"I was really starstruck when Lindsay Lohan came on," he admitted to ET's Lauren Zima. "Now, listen, I'm not meeting anyone in person, this was all over Zoom. But Lindsay, that's what I call her, was in Dubai. So fancy! We saw her penthouse. It was beautiful."

As for the actual makeover, O'Connell told ET that Lohan styled her own hair during the taping, with help from celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham.

"It was really fun to watch Lindsay in action," he said. "Lindsay has a lot of hair. She's known for her hair. It's gorgeous."

"And you know what else is funny? Having someone do another activity, you're able to ask them pretty pressing questions and get honest answers because they're concentrating on something else," he continued. "So there's an ease to their answering."

While O'Connell couldn't reveal too much about what questions he asked her -- "You'll have to tune in!" -- he teased that there was a lot of talk about her life in Dubai, and perhaps some chatter about Mean Girls and Parent Trap.

"We shot Haircut Night in America in our homes, and our children are never more than a few feet away," said O'Connell, who shares two kids, 11-year-old twins Dolly and Charlie, with Romijn. "The fact that my wife and I got to watch Lindsay Lohan do her hair, [with] my children, I mean, that's the only time they've really been impressed with our careers."

"They are huge Mean Girls fans. We are all huge Parent Trap fans," he added. "It was a real honor in our household."

Haircut Night in America airs Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

