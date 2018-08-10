Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about her past struggles.

In a new interview that aired on the Today show on Friday, the 50-year-old singer revealed she battled drug addiction at the age of 45.

"I've come a long way," she shared. "I was not happy. The struggle in addiction, for me, started at 45 years old. It wasn't like it was all my life."

"I am proud," she continued. "I really did come a long way. I have a therapist and she's like, 'You're a miracle. You really are.' She's like, 'I don't know how you're still alive.'"

Presley continued on, telling Today's Jenna Bush Hager that she's "not perfect" -- but it's "what you do with it after you learn" from your mistakes.

"And then you try to help others with it," she added.

Later in the interview, Presley also shared details about the latest album she co-produced, Where No One Stands Alone, which is a tribute to her late father, Elvis.

The album features the King of Rock ’N’ Roll's favorite Gospel songs, including a duet from the father-daughter duo.

"He just loved it. He would break out into Gospel music whenever and wherever he was, at any time," Presley explained. "It's what moved him."

"This particular record and this song absolutely does [bring memories back] for me and brings me closer [to him]," she added. "It sort of grounded me in the middle of the never-ending tidal wave. It kind of came down and grabbed me, really."

Presley admitted that she got emotional recording the title track, and revealed what she'd like to tell her dad today if he were still alive.

"I think I've already said, 'Help me,'" she said, letting out a laugh. "I think I would just want to know that he's there. And it would be, pretty much, 'Yeah, I could use your help right about now.'"

Last August marked the 40th anniversary of the cultural icon's death. Hear how his daughter, and the rest of his beloved family, paid tribute to him at Graceland.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Spending Teenage Years With Elvis, Says He Never Saw Her Without Makeup

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Presley Tours the New Expansion at Graceland Featuring the 'Full Experience of Elvis'

Lisa Marie Presley and Her Children Pay Tribute to Elvis at Graceland on 40th Anniversary of His Death

Related Gallery