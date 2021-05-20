Lisa Rinna shares how she really feels about her 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, dating 37-year-old Scott Disick.

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked about Amelia and Scott's budding new romance.

"Very similar to what you thought when you met him, he’s more handsome in person," she told Andy. "We had a very nice time. He met [my husband and Amelia's dad] Harry [Hamlin]."

Lisa then added of the relationship, "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is."

In the trailer for season 11 of RHOBH, Lisa's co-star, Kyle Richards, feels that Scott is too old to be dating Amelia.

"He's too damn old," Kyle exclaims of Scott. Lisa appears to agree with her co-star's assessment, responding, "I know!"

"And he's got three kids!" Kyle adds, referencing Scott's children with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

A source recently told ET that Scott is Amelia's "first serious boyfriend."

"Amelia and Scott are doing well," the source shared. "Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy."

The source added that Amelia is "really into him."

"She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big 'crush' on him," the source noted.

As for their summer plans, the source said that they are planning to be in the Hamptons, while another source told ET that they could be relocating to Miami, Florida.

In the meantime, Amelia is making headlines for her latest magazine photo shoot where she dressed up as her mom. Check it out.

