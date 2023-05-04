It's the end of an era for Lisa Vanderpump. After 10 years, the reality star and restaurateur is closing the doors to her Pump restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," reads the statement posted on Pump's Instagram.

The statement claims that the price of rent for the establishment is why the eatery is closing. "While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," the statement continues. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."

TMZ was first to report the closure.

Vanderpump's landlord tells ET, "Lisa's comments regarding the rent for Pump being that expensive are not accurate. We did not raise the rent and in fact, they have been in default under their lease for some time. We have been nothing but supportive as they tried to catch up and we also forgave some rent during Covid."

In March, ET spoke with broker Leslie Haro of City Street Commercial, who rents out the space, and she claimed that "the business is being sold, but not the real estate and the [landlords are] looking for a long-term tenant."

A source also told ET at the time that the iconic neighborhood staple, which is heavily highlighted on Vanderpump Rules, had a hard time since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the source added that Vanderpump's other ventures, TomTom and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, are doing very well.

Back in March, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum still wasn't sure that she'd be giving up the location. "We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven’t made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini," Vanderpump said at the time. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace."

