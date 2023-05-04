Lisa Vanderpump Closes Pump Restaurant in West Hollywood 'After 10 Years of Beautiful Evenings'
Inside Lisa Vanderpump's New Paris-Inspired Las Vegas Restaurant…
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Is 'Yellowstone' Ending? Why Kevin Costner Is Possibly Looking t…
Nick Cannon Shares Jamie Foxx Update and How He’s Celebrating Ro…
'A Million Little Things': ABC Premieres Its Own 'This Is Us' (E…
Met Gala 2023: All the Must-See Moments
Rachel Bilson Has Cheeky Response to What She Misses Most About …
Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley Amid Prison S…
Ed Sheeran Says He Felt Like He Was 'Drowning' After Wife's Canc…
Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Split After 18 Years of Marriage
Ariana Madix Unleashes on Tom Sandoval in Explosive ‘Vanderpump …
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Blake Lively Jokes Choosing a Favorite Met Gala Look Is Like Pic…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Shut Down 2023 Met Gala with Karl Lagerfe…
How Chris Pratt Feels About Closing Out ‘Guardians of the Galaxy…
Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Might Quit Music Career During Copyrig…
Billie Lourd’s Son Kingston Wears Carrie Fisher-Inspired Knit Ca…
Allison Holker Granted Half of Late Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Bos…
It's the end of an era for Lisa Vanderpump. After 10 years, the reality star and restaurateur is closing the doors to her Pump restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," reads the statement posted on Pump's Instagram.
The statement claims that the price of rent for the establishment is why the eatery is closing. "While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to," the statement continues. "After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable."
TMZ was first to report the closure.
Vanderpump's landlord tells ET, "Lisa's comments regarding the rent for Pump being that expensive are not accurate. We did not raise the rent and in fact, they have been in default under their lease for some time. We have been nothing but supportive as they tried to catch up and we also forgave some rent during Covid."
In March, ET spoke with broker Leslie Haro of City Street Commercial, who rents out the space, and she claimed that "the business is being sold, but not the real estate and the [landlords are] looking for a long-term tenant."
A source also told ET at the time that the iconic neighborhood staple, which is heavily highlighted on Vanderpump Rules, had a hard time since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the source added that Vanderpump's other ventures, TomTom and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, are doing very well.
Back in March, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum still wasn't sure that she'd be giving up the location. "We’ve been in the Pump location for 10 years, have a great relationship with the landlord, and are currently discussing resigning our lease over the next few months, but haven’t made a decision and will be open tonight, and come by and have a Pumptini," Vanderpump said at the time. "We're also currently expanding our empire and will be opening two more restaurants with Caesars Palace."
RELATED CONTENT:
Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix Address Real Life Impact of Scandoval
'VPR': Lisa Vanderpump Questions Tom Sandoval About Raquel Leviss
Teddi Mellencamp Jokes Lisa Vanderpump 'Paid' Raquel Leviss for Affair
Lisa Vanderpump 'Flabbergasted' by Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair
Related Gallery