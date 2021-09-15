Anyone can be a triple threat. Actor, singer, dancer, writer, director -- mix and match to get the trio of your choice. But take all of those then add DJ and superhero? There's only one Idris Elba, who combines the latter two skillsets for a brand-new remix of "Rain" from The Suicide Squad.

ET can exclusively debut the "Idris Elba Edit" of grandson and Jessie Reyez's collaboration, which The Suicide Squad director James Gunn enlisted for an action sequence in which Elba's Bloodsport, John Cena's Peacemaker and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag escape custody in Corto Maltese. This new take chops and skews the alt rock original and features an original verse from Elba.

"We shot a sequence in the rain, and I remember it feeling like a music video at the time," Elba tells ET. "In my head, I thought how sick it would be to write a song about the rain sequence, so when I heard grandson and Jessie's song, I was so happy to get a chance to remix it and contribute it into the universe."

"What can you say when a legend agrees to work with you?" grandson says. "It was a natural opportunity that came up through The Suicide Squad soundtrack, and I'm beyond grateful Idris, a multifaceted artist I've been a fan of since I was a kid, agreed to add his touch of London house music to our song 'Rain.'"

Check out "Rain (Idris Elba Edit)" now:

