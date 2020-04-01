Christy McGinity is mourning the death of her newborn daughter, Violet Eva Carazo. Violet died on March 20 at just two weeks old. The daughter of McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, was born seven weeks early.

A few days following Violet's death, the Little Women L.A. star took to Instagram to thank friends and fans for their kind words and thoughts.

"Since our Sweet Violet passed away, it’s been so hard grieving over her," McGinity captioned a photo of Violet's feet. "We have received so many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, flowers from all our friends and family. For that we are very thankful. 🙏🏼💜"

In a statement to ET following Violet's death, McGinity and Carazo expressed their "deepest sorrow" over their daughter's death.

"We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful," the statement said. "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

McGinity, 42, has two adult children, Trenton and Autumn, from her first marriage.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Floyd Cardoz, 'Top Chef Masters' Star, Dead at 59 From Coronavirus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity's Daughter Dies at 2 Weeks Old

Andrew Jack, 'Star Wars' Actor, Dead at 76 Due to Coronavirus

Jan Howard, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 91

Related Gallery