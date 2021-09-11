Lizzo Gifts Her Mother a New Wardrobe in Emotional Video
Lizzo celebrated her mom's birthday in the sweetest way.
The "Truth Hurts" singer gifted her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, a whole new wardrobe for her special day. Lizzo, 33, shared the sweet and emotional moment in an Instagram video on Friday.
"You like these clothes? These are your clothes," Lizzo tells her mother, as Shari starts tearing up. "I got you a wardrobe." The clip then shows Shari looking stunning in a new outfit and living her best life.
"Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world," Lizzo wrote alongside the clip. "Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl!"
This isn't the first time the artist has made her mother tear up. For Christmas last year, she surprised her with a brand new Audi.
"I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all," she captioned the sentimental post.
