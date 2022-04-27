Judging by the latest photos of Lizzo, things are looking good as hell.

On Tuesday night, the singer stepped out in West Hollywood to celebrate her 34th birthday at celebrity staple, Craig's. Dressed to the nines in an embellished slip dress adorned with feathers, the guest of honor arrived with a special someone, who she was photographed holding hands with as she left her celebration.

Lizzo recently confirmed to Andy Cohen that she is still with the man she was photographed with at Craig's on Valentine's Day and who was later at her episode of Saturday Night Live. While the guy in question was sporting a face mask during that Valentine's Day outing, he appears to be the same man by Lizzo's side as of late, including holding her hand outside of NBC's studios in New York City.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all," Lizzo told Cohen of the potential for disparity in her relationships. "It's not even a factor."

She added, "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does." She further confirmed that person was at SNL to see her.

With the upcoming release of her highly anticipated follow-up album, Special, and concert tour set to kick off in September, it's an exciting time for her -- and the great strides she's made toward blockbuster success are not lost on Lizzo. Ahead of her birthday party, the star tweeted out two photos of herself looking out into very different audiences.

My first arena tour… I’m definitely gonna cry…



Im not the girl I was or used to be… bitch I might be better.



Because of you.



"My first arena tour… I’m definitely gonna cry…," she wrote. "I'm not the girl I was or used to be… b**ch I might be better. Because of you. Thank you."

